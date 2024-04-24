Centre stopped privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel plant: BJP leader C.M. Ramesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate C.M.Ramesh said that the Centre has stopped the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel plant after an internal discussion.

He clarified that no further development will be made to privatise the steel plant.

"We will see ways to strengthen the plant. It isn't the decision of any party, it was decided by the union government to stop the steel plant privatisation," he said.

Ramesh alleged that Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy killed the late former CM Raja Sekhar Reddy's brother Vivekananda Reddy on the instructions of CM YS Jagan Reddy.

"Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected all evidence of Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. CM Reddy knows everything about the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. More than 2 lakh supporters of Avinash Reddy were there (Kurnool) when the CBI came to arrest Avinash Reddy. Later he got bail. But I am sure that CBI will arrest him very soon," Ramesh added.

Ramesh also said that he met Tollywood superstar and former union minister Chiranjeevi.

"I thank Chiranjeevi and Jansena chief Pawan Kalyan for extending their support," he said.

After 2104, Chiranjeevi faded out from politics and focused on movies. Later, in a video, Chiranjeevi requested the people of Anakaplli to vote for BJP Lok Sabha candidate CM Ramesh.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats. The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be simultaneously held on May 13.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.