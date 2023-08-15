Centre, State govt working to restore peace in Manipur: Modi in 10th I-Day address

NEW DELHI: Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for peace in strife-torn Manipur saying that people across the country stand with the people of the Northeast State.

"The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," PM Modi said.

He said the largest democracy was now leading the world in terms of population.

"This is a vast country with endless possibilities. 140 crore members of my family are celebrating Independence Day today," PM Modi added.

Paying homage to the heroes of the country's freedom struggle, he added, "I salute all our citizens and those outside the country, who demonstrate their love for their native soil. I extend my heartfelt wishes to them this Independence Day."

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi hoisted the national flag today as the nation woke up to its 77th Independence Day. He also took to his official handle on 'X', formerly Twitter, to greet countrymen on Independence Day.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," the Prime Minister wrote.

On his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane. This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’.