Centre secures $100 mn ADB loan to boost urban facilities, tourism in Tripura

NEW DELHI: The Government of India has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to avail a $100 million loan to improve urban services and tourism facilities in Tripura, the Finance Ministry announced on Friday.

The project will improve municipal infrastructure and public services in the urban local bodies (ULBs) along the main national highways in Tripura, besides upgrading the key tourism sites.

It will upgrade urban water supply systems by installing 42 km new transmission and distribution pipes, establish four new water treatment plants, and improve 55 km of stormwater drains. It will improve 21 km of urban roads that will incorporate features that respond to the needs of the elderly, women, children, and differently-abled, the statement added.

To strengthen the delivery of urban services, the project will build the capacity of 12 urban local bodies on planning, infrastructure operations and maintenance.

Through this project, ADB will help upgrade tourist destinations such as the Chaturdash Devata Temple, Kasba Kalibari, and Neermahal Palace, by improving the amenities, rooms, landscaping, and making them more visitor- and gender-friendly destinations. It will establish a digital museum and a new adventure park.

A 10-year tourism business plan that will guide marketing, promotion, and attract the private sector will be developed, while the state’s tourism policy will be updated.

The signatories to the loan agreement were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Nilaya Mitash, Officer-in-Charge of ADB’s India Resident Mission.