Centre scraps 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 students who fail to clear year-end exams

NEW DELHI: The Centre has scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools governed by it allowing them to fail students who do not clear the year-end exams, according to officials.

Following the amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, at least 16 states and two Union Territories have already done away with the 'no-detention policy' for the two classes.

According to a gazette notification, after the conduct of regular examination, if a child fails to fulfil the promotion criteria, as notified from time to time, he shall be given additional instruction and opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of results.

"If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be.

"During the holding back of the child, the class teacher shall guide the child as well as the parents of the child, if necessary, and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment," the notification said.

However, the government has clarified that no child shall be expelled from any school till completion of elementary education.

According to senior Ministry of Education officials, the notification will be applicable to over 3,000 schools run by the central government including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navaodyala Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools.

"Since school education is a state subject, states can make their decision in this regard. Already 16 states and 2 UTs including Delhi have done away with the no-detention policy for these two classes.

"Haryana and Puducherry have not made any decision yet while remaining states and UTs have decided to continue with the policy," a senior official said.