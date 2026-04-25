Centre reconstitutes NITI Aayog; Ashok Lahiri named Vice Chairman

NEW DELHI: The government has reconstituted the Niti Aayog, appointing former chief economic advisor Ashok Kumar Lahiri as vice chairman and five full-time members, including economist K V Raju, Director of AIIMS M Srinivas and Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.
Making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a productive and impactful tenure to Lahiri and the new full-time members, including scientist Gobardhan Das and former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.
"The Government has reconstituted the NITI Aayog. My best wishes to Shri Ashok Kumar Lahiri Ji on becoming the Vice Chairman. My best wishes also to Shri Rajiv Gauba Ji, Prof. K. V. Raju Ji, Prof. Gobardhan Das Ji, Prof. Abhay Karandikar Ji and Dr M. Srinivas Ji on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog.
"Wishing all of them a productive and impactful tenure ahead," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
The prime minister said that the Niti Aayog has emerged as a vital pillar in India's policy-making architecture, fostering cooperative federalism, furthering reforms and boosting 'Ease of Living'.
"It serves as a dynamic platform for innovation and long-term strategic thinking across sectors," he said.
The prime minister is the chairman of the Niti Aayog.
Lahiri is amongst India's most experienced and senior economists with a career spanning over four decades. Currently a BJP MLA in West Bengal, he is a former chief economic advisor to the government of India and a member of the 15th Finance Commission. He is not contesting the ongoing assembly election in the state.
Raju is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the prime minister. He also serves as the economic advisor to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Karandikar is currently Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST). Before joining DST in October 2023, he served as the Director of IIT-Kanpur.
Das is the director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal. Prior to assuming this position, he was working as a professor and chair of the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.
Srinivas is the director of the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He has had an illustrious career with more than three decades of experience in various positions in the academic, administrative and research fields.
Lahiri on Saturday called on the prime minister and thanked him for his appointment. The prime minister said Lahiri's "rich experience in economics and public policy will greatly strengthen India's reform journey and the journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat".
"I am confident his efforts will further energise policymaking in our nation. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," Modi said.
The prime minister also congratulated Gobardhan Das on his appointment as a member of the government think tank.
"Your journey, filled with tireless hard work and humility, is truly inspiring for everyone. The invaluable contributions you have made in the fields of public health, science and innovation fill the entire nation with pride. My sincere best wishes for your tenure," Modi said in response to Das thanking him for the appointment.
Lahiri, in a message, said he met the prime minister to convey his deep gratitude to him and the government for reposing trust in him.
He said he will serve in the key post with all sincerity, good intentions and clear policies (Niti, Niyot and Nistha) as envisioned by the prime minister.
"We will succeed in all three counts," he said.
Das also thanked the prime minister for allowing him to serve as a member of the Niti Aayog.
"Today is a very important day in my life. I am the son of an ordinary farmer family from the Dalit class in a remote village of West Bengal.
"Since childhood, the fragrance of the soil, the value of hard work, and the truth of struggle have been an integral part of my life. Today's responsibility is not just a position for me; it is a glimpse of the dreams, hopes, and beliefs of countless ordinary people like me," he said in a post on X in Hindi.
Das said he believed that for the development of the country, it is imperative that the quality of life in remote areas, the farming community and ordinary people is improved.
"For this purpose, I promise to work with honesty, dedication and full responsibility under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister," he said.
"I seek everyone's blessings and cooperation," he added.
Lahiri takes the place of Suman K Bery, who has been the vice chairman of Niti Aayog since May 2022. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, Vinod Kumar Paul, Arvind Virmani and Gauba were the members.