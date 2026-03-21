Centre raises commercial LPG allocation

The decision, communicated by Petroleum secretary Neeraj Mittal, is conditional on states and Union Territories implementing reforms to promote the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) under the ease-of-doing-business measures.

The enhanced allocation is intended to support sectors that have been facing supply disruptions. The ministry has directed that priority be given to the hospitality segment, including restaurants, dhabas, hotels and industrial canteens. Community kitchens and subsidised canteens run by state governments and local bodies have also been brought under the public welfare category.