Centre notifies elevation of advocates, judicial officers as judges of different HCs

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the elevation of various lawyers and judicial officers as judges of different high courts. According to the notification issued, Madhya Pradesh High Court will get seven judges, Patna High Court will get two judges, Gauhati High Court will get one judge, and Punjab and Haryana High Court will have three judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, on October 17, 2023, resolved to recommend that Vinay Saraf and Vivek Jain Advocates be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

For the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Collegium had also recommended the names of Rajendra Kumar Vani, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Binod Kumar Dwivedi, Devnarayan Mishra and Gajendra Singh, judicial officers, for appointment as judges of the High Court. On October 17, 2023, the Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the names of Rudra Prakash Mishra and Ramesh Chand Malviya Judicial Officers for appointment as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Patna.

Collegium noted that on May 8, 2023, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended the elevation of the Rudra Prakash Mishra and Ramesh Chand Malviya judicial officers as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Patna. The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Bihar have concurred with the recommendation.

The Supreme Court Collegium had also recommended the names of Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma and Kirti Singh Advocates for appointment as judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. On April 21, 2023, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended the elevation of the above Advocates as Judges of that High Court.

The Chief Ministers and the Governors for the States of Punjab and Haryana have concurred with the recommendation, noted the SC Collegium. For Gauhati High Court, the Collegium had recently also recommended the name of Kaushik Goswami as the Judge of Gauhati High Court.

On May 29, 2023, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended the elevation of the Advocate Kaushik Goswami as Judges of that High Court further noted the Collegium.