Centre hikes sugarcane remunerative price to Rs 315/quintal

NEW DELHI: In an incentive to sugarcane farmers, the Centre on Wednesday hiked the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of cane by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintalfor 2023-24 season, which begins from October.

The FRP is the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers.

The decision to raise sugarcane FRP was taken by the Union cabinet, which met on Wednesday.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told mediapersons after the cabinet meeting that the government has given priority to agriculture and the farmers.

The FRP of sugarcane, which stood at Rs 210 per quintal in 2014-15 season, has now been increased to Rs 315 per quintal for 2023-24 season, he added.

Thakur further said that the government prioritises agriculture sector and farmers, and this increase in FRP demonstrates support for them.

The FRP has steadily gone up over the years, from Rs 210 per quintal in the 2014-15 season to the current Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season.