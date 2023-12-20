Centre hands over 324 cases to NIA in last five years: MHA to Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Central government has handed over 324 cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the last five years, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai shared the information in a written reply to a query of a member.

The Minister said these 324 cases were handed over to the NIA between December 1, 2018 and November 30, 2023. The MHA handed over the cases to the NIA after considering the gravity of the cases, as the agency has a specialisation in probing terror-related incidents across the country and various other matters under its jurisdiction.

Asked about the number of cases in which court verdicts have been delivered during the last five years and the number of cases in which the accused has been convicted, the MoS shared data showing 84 cases in which judgement was pronounced and 81 cases in which the accused were convicted between December 1, 2018 and November 30, 2023.

As per the data, there are a total of 15 cases in which judgement was pronounced till November 30 this year, followed by 31 in 2022, 15 in 2021, nine in 2020 and 14 in 2019.

The data also shows that a total of 15 accused were convicted till November 30 of this year, 30 in 2022, 15 in 2021, nine in 2020 and 12 in 2019.