Centre gives nod to 7 key agricultural schemes worth Rs 13,966 crore

CHENNAI: The Union Cabinet announced the launch of the Digital Agriculture Mission with an outlay of Rs 2,817 crore, on Monday. In total, the government has given its nod to seven agricultural projects worth Rs 13,966.

"7 key decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting today for improving the lives and incomes of the farmers," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a media briefing.

The key agricultural schemes in Union Cabinetlude:

--Rs 2,817 crore Digital Agriculture Mission to help improve farmers' lives with tech

--Rs 3,979 crore scheme for crop science for food, nutrition

--Rs 2,291 crore for strengthening agri education and management

--Rs 860 crore allocated for development of horticulture; Rs 1,202 crore for Krishi Vigyan Kendra

--The govt gave its clearance to a Rs 1,702-crore scheme for sustainable livestock health, production

--The govt allotted Rs 1,702 crore, aiming to increase farmers' incomes from livestock and dairy

--Rs 1,115 crore for natural resource management