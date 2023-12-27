Centre gives nod for new bridge over river Ganga in Bihar

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval on Wednesday for the construction of a new 4.56-kilometer-long, six-lane bridge over the Ganga connecting Digha and Sonepur in Bihar.

The bridge, once completed, will connect north and south Bihar. Large ships will be able to pass below the bridge, supporing inland water transport in the country.

The total cost of the approved project is Rs 3,064.45 crore and is expected to be completed in 42 months, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

Today, the Union Cabinet also approved the improvement and widening of 135-kilometer stretch of Khowai-Harina road in Tripura.

The project involves investment of Rs 2,486.78 crore which includes a loan component of Rs 1,511.70 crore. The widening of this crucial road will reduce travel time and logistics cost between Tripura and Assam.

Also, the Union Cabinet today approved raising the Support Price for copra for 2023-24 marketing season.

The MSP for milling copra has been increased by Rs.300 to Rs 11,160 per quintal. The MSP for ball copra has been increased by Rs 250 to Rs 12,000 per quintal.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the decision will ensure better remunerative returns to the Indian coconut growers.