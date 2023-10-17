Centre earns over Rs 117-cr revenue of ongoing Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0

NEW DELHI: The government has earned an impressive revenue of more than Rs 117 crore in the first two weeks of the ongoing Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0, just by disposing of scrap, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

In addition, this has also resulted in making available office space measuring 32.54 lakh square feet of space having been cleared and made available for use after clearing the junk, the Minister said after reviewing the progress of the campaign at the end of the first two weeks.

Singh commended the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), being the nodal agency, while reviewing the progress of Week 2 of Special Campaign 3.0, in the national capital on Tuesday. He appreciated the progress achieved in minimizing pendency and institutionalizing Swachhata in the period October 2-14, 2023, during the campaign that is being implemented in all Government offices across the country.

The Minister said that massive participation is being witnessed across ministries and departments and their field and outstation offices.

He reiterated the focus of the campaign is to cover offices with public interface and urged ministries and departments to adopt a saturation approach in the implementation of the Campaign to cover all outstation offices and defence establishments as well as Public Sector Units in all parts of the country.

The Special Campaign 3.0, in its second week, has been holistic in size and scale and witnessed widespread participation from offices across the country. More than 1.47 lakh sites have been covered and 32.54 lakh square feet of space has been freed. The efforts of thousands of officials and citizens have created a mass movement for Swachhata in Government offices.

The Special Campaign 3.0 has been reviewed by Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and Secretaries to the Government of India providing leadership and guidance in implementation.

The Progress of Special Campaign 3.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal (https://scdpm.nic.in/) on a daily basis. Regular review meetings are held under the Chairmanship of Secretary, DARPG with nodal officers to review the progress of the campaign.

During the first two weeks of the campaign, 2,12,459 Public grievances and Appeals were redressed while 1,403 MPs' references were also replied to.

The Minister appreciated the reduction in pendency over the years through the adoption of a Special Campaign and called on all officials to sustain the momentum to achieve 75 per cent targets by the end of Week 3.

Special Campaign 3.0 concludes on October 31 with the beginning of the Evaluation phase in 1st week of November.