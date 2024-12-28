"Centre decided to set up a memorial for Manmohan Singh": Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo on Saturday said the central government has decided to set up a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Late Dr Manmohan Singh was a great economist... "He was the architect of the financial reforms in the country. It is unfortunate that his own party did not give him the respect he deserved. The Government of India has decided to set up a memorial in his memory in Delhi and complete it within the stipulated time," Odisha Deputy CM Deo said.

Congress had demanded a funeral in a place where a memorial to Singh could be built. However, the Centre said land for a memorial would be earmarked in the next few days. But it would not be the place where the funeral took place. The Congress called it a "deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India."

After the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of the late Manmohan Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it.

Manmohan Singh was accorded a state funeral with full military honours at the Nigam Bodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital.