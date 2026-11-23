In an advisory issued last wesk, the agency stated that unauthorised access could allow perpetrators to read private messages, send messages while impersonating account holders, access contacts and group conversations, and misuse accounts for fraud, phishing and social engineering.

The advisory urged users to exercise caution while accessing WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems and public devices.

It advised users against exchanging official, financial, confidential or sensitive information through WhatsApp Web on computers. Users were also cautioned against keeping their accounts permanently logged in and urged to manually log out after every session, as simply closing a browser window or tab would not terminate the session.