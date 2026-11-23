CHENNAI: The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, has cautioned users against potential misuse of authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions, warning that malicious persons could gain unauthorised access to accounts and exploit users' digital identities.
In an advisory issued last wesk, the agency stated that unauthorised access could allow perpetrators to read private messages, send messages while impersonating account holders, access contacts and group conversations, and misuse accounts for fraud, phishing and social engineering.
The advisory urged users to exercise caution while accessing WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems and public devices.
It advised users against exchanging official, financial, confidential or sensitive information through WhatsApp Web on computers. Users were also cautioned against keeping their accounts permanently logged in and urged to manually log out after every session, as simply closing a browser window or tab would not terminate the session.
The agency recommended using Incognito or Private Browsing mode when accessing WhatsApp Web is unavoidable, while stressing that users should log out before closing the browser. It also advised against accessing accounts from cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres and other untrusted computers.
Users were further asked to remain alert to unusual account activity, including unexpected messages sent from their accounts or unexplained replies from contacts, and keep their operating systems, browsers and security software updated.
The advisory emphasised that logging out after every session was essential to protecting digital identities.