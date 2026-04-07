Centre backs restriction on women's Sabarimala entry in SC, says religious faith beyond judicial review

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant that if there is something unscientific, the remedy is with the legislature.

"We have to respect every denomination's practice; not everything is related to dignity or bodily freedom. If I go to a mazar or a gurudwara and if I have to cover my head, I can't say my dignity, right or choice is taken away," Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.