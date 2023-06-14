Centre asks staff to take ‘Yoga at office’ break

NEW DELHI: The Union government has asked its employees to take a short duration ‘Y-Break - Yoga at office chair’ to de-stress, refresh and refocus. In an order, the personnel ministry has asked all central government ministries/departments to adopt and promote this new Yoga protocol for the people at the workplace. “Y-Break at workplace was introduced by the Ministry of AYUSH with an aim to get de-stressed, refreshed and re-focused at the workplace. The feedback of the protocol has been very encouraging,” it said. The officials can now benefit themselves while sitting in their office chair by practicing a short duration Yoga protocol namely “Y-Break@workplace yoga” at chair to refresh, de-stress and refocus, said the order dated June 12.