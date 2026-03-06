Centre approves new MEMU train service on Palakkad-Pollachi route: Union MoS Suresh Gopi

"Our longstanding demand for a new train service on the Palakkad Pollachi route has now been granted. We are very happy to inform you that we have received an official notification in this regard from the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Union Railway Minister for sympathetically considering this matter and taking prompt action for the convenience of the passengers," Gopi said in a post on Facebook.

"We are very happy that our interventions for the welfare of the people are bearing fruit. Let us move forward together on the path of development," he added.

In his letter, the Railway Minister announced the approval of a new MEMU train service between Palakkad and Pollachi.