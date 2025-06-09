Central Railway should install automatic doors in local trains: Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said the death of commuters after falling from a local train was unfortunate and appealed to the Central Railway administration to implement measures like installing automatic doors in suburban trains in view of overcrowding.

Four persons were killed and six others injured after they fell on tracks, prima facie after backpacks of commuters standing on footboards of two trains heading in opposite directions brushed against each other between Diva and Kopar railway stations during the morning rush hour.

"The Central Railway should plan the time well and increase the local trains on important routes accordingly. Necessary measures should be implemented immediately for the safety of passengers. The decision to install automatic doors in local trains to prevent such frequent accidents is expected to be implemented in due time," Pawar posted on X.

"Some passengers are undergoing treatment in the hospital. I pray that their health will improve soon," he said while expressing condolences.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said six to seven passengers die every day on average on the Central Railway network after falling off local trains.

"It is well known that the increased crowding in local trains is the main reason. After such accidents, it is not right to blame the passengers for their deaths. The Central Railway Administration should take this unfortunate incident seriously," Pawar added.