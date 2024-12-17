Central Railway announces changes in composition of these express trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Central Railway has notified changes in the composition of express trains with four general second class coaches for the convenience of passengers.

1. One general second class coach would be added to Train nos 22159 / 22160 Mumbai CST - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mumbai CST Express in place of an AC Three Tier Economy Coach Ex. Mumbai CST with effect from December 20, and Ex. Dr MGR Chennai Central with effect from December 21.

2. In Train Nos 11017 / 11018 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Karaikal – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, a general second class coach will be added in place of an AC Three Tier Coach Ex. Lokmanya Tilak with effect from December 21, and Ex. Karaikal with effect from December 22.

3. In Train Nos 11013 / 11014 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, two general second class coaches will be added in place of an AC tier-II coach and an AC tier-III Coach Ex. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus with effect from December 22, and Ex. Coimbatore with effect from December 24.

4. In Train Nos 22101 / 22102 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Madurai – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, a general second class coach will be added in place of an AC tier-III Coach Ex. Lokmanya Tilak with effect from December 25, and Ex. Madurai with effect from December 26.

5. In Train Nos 22179 / 22180 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express, a general second class coach will be added in place of an AC tier-II Coach Ex. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus with effect from December 30, and Ex. Dr MGR Chennai Central with effect from December 31.

6. In Train Nos 12163 / 12164 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, one general second class coach will be added in place of an AC tier-II Coach Ex. Lokmanya Tilak with effect from December 25, and Ex. Dr MGR Chennai Central with effect from December 26.

7. In Train Nos. 22113 / 22114 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express, a general second class coach will be added in place of an AC tier-III Ex. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus with effect from December 28, and Ex. Kochuveli with effect from December 30, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.