Central govt stands for 'beti bachao', Rajasthan Cong for 'rapists bachao': BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday hit out at the Rajasthan Congress government over the rape of a child allegedly by a policeman, saying while his party at the Centre believes in ''beti bachao'' (save daughter) the dispensation led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stands for ''rapists bachao.''

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited a number of cases of atrocities against women and children, including those involving police and other government officials, to allege that rapists have ''high confidence'' in the poll-bound Rajasthan. A minor girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday.

Noting that the child was only four years of age and came from a Dalit family, the BJP spokesperson alleged that an FIR was registered only after protests erupted amid efforts to save the guilty person and remove evidence. The state government's action is marked by incompetence and connivance, he said.

Protectors have become predators because the state government has a ''pro-active'' and institutional system to help save rapists, he alleged, adding that family members of some Congress leaders have been involved in brutalisation of women.

''This is the guarantee the Congress government in Rajasthan has delivered,'' Poonawalla said.

Anywhere between 18 and 22 such incidents are reported from the state every day, he said, and also alleged Rajasthan has become number one in cases of atrocities against women and Dalits.

He also cited some comments of Gehlot and minister Shanti Dhariwal to accuse the government of ''victim-shaming.'' Taking a jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had come up with slogan, ''ladki hoon lad sakti hoon,'' he said women in Rajasthan are asking ''ladki hoon Bach sakti hoon?'' Will the Congress continue to save rapists and criminals? he asked and went on to claim that women voters in Rajasthan have decided to throw out the most ''anti-women and anti-Dalit'' government in the country.

Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan on November 25.

The BJP spokesperson referred to some comments made by Congress ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he highlighted the work done by his own party's government to bring down fertility rate through women empowerment and slammed the ''Nitish mindset'' in the Congress and other opposition parties.