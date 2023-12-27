Central agency & NIA officials reach Israel Embassy 'blast' site, begins probe

CHENNAI: Central agency officials, including officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have arrived at the Israel Embassy and initiated an investigation into the alleged 'blast' that took place on Tuesday evening near the embassy premises in the Chanakyapuri area.

Earlier, Delhi police zeroed in on two 'suspects' after examining the CCTV footage. Yet, the officials have not confirmed the duo's involvement in the same.

Police are still examining CCTVs of nearby areas to find out as to how the two suspects reached there and which route they took. They are also trying to ascertain the identity of the two suspects. Police also received a threatening letter written to the Israel Embassy.

"The sound of a blast was heard by a security guard standing there," FSL sources had said.

Minutes after the blast, Delhi Police sources said a typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found in a garden area behind the embassy, where the explosion took place.

"A letter has been written in English to the Israeli Embassy in which threatening words are used. The group whose name is written on the letter is Sir Allah Resistance," said sources.

Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, “We can confirm that around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation.”

Deputy Chief of Mission (Israel) Ohad Nakash Kaynar said, “All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further.”

A guard deployed at Hindi Bhawan told the media that he heard a loud noise behind the embassy and informed police.