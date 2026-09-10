Census 2027 totally perverted, intent dubious: Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came over a media report which stated that the government's decision to advance the Population Enumeration phase of Census 2027 in four poll-bound States, coupled with the introduction of several new questions in the Census schedule, has prompted some former Census officials to raise concerns regarding the quality of data that is to be collected and the potential links between the Census, the National Population Register and, ultimately, the National Register of Citizens.

In his post, Ramesh said, "Census 2027 has got totally perverted."

"Its intent is very dubious & content at times worthless (like the caste Q), at times superfluous since data sets already exist (like vaccination) and at times diabolical (like names, religion, place of birth, etc of a person's parents)," the Congress leader said.