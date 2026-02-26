Census 2027 to be a fully digital enterprise

Marking a decisive break from the paper-bound enumeration, the portal will replace clipboards and carbon copies with handheld devices, geotagged mapping tools and a centralised web-based command platform in what will be India's first fully digital Census.

The bespoke software backbone, designed to monitor the exercise in near real time, will allow 3.2 million field functionaries -- enumerators and supervisors -- to capture a granular demographic, social and economic data from hundreds of millions of households using handheld devices.

The data can be transmitted, aggregated, and validated through the CMMS architecture, significantly reducing the time required for compilation and error correction.

"The ensuing Census 2027 will make extensive use of digital technology to enhance the quality, efficiency, and timeliness of data collection and dissemination. In the forthcoming Census, data will be collected through digital mode, marking a significant and transformative step towards the modernisation of the Census process," Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said in a circular addressed to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories.