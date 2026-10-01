CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign, says Dipke; warns of countrywide protests

Dipke also said that the CJP would not join the Opposition's protest against the poll body on October 6, and would remain an independent movement.

In an interaction at the Mumbai Press Club, he said the CJP will hold a protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of the city on October 2 to press for the CEC's resignation.

"Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. We will not move from Jantar Mantar until he resigns from his post. Gyanesh Kumar should resign and should face criminal charges," Dipke said.

Asked about the Mumbai police denying permission, Dipke asked if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could hold a political rally at Shivaji Park, why the CJP could not stage a protest there.

Dissent is a part of democracy and he was ready to be behind bars for three months, he said, referring to Fadnavis's warning that the protesters should not forget that if they were arrested, it would take them three days to get bail.

"I am not afraid of going to jail. I will come back to protest again, again and again," the CJP leader said, taking a dig at Fadnavis's famous assertion in the Maharashtra legislature before the 2019 state elections that he would come back.

"Protests will be held in Goa, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Patna and Ranchi. If Kumar does not resign, then a protest will be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October end," said CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde.

Asked about the planned protest by Opposition MPs on October 6 against the Election Commission, Dipke said the CJP won't be a part of any political programme and will remain an independent movement.