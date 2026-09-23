CEC Gyanesh Kumar has no right to stay in office, must resign: Congress

"For several years now, the Congress Party and many opposition parties have been raising questions about the fairness of elections in the country. We continuously found the role of the Election Commission suspicious. When we raised questions, they were dismissed as a joke. The doors of the Commission were shut," Kharge said in his post in Hindi on X.

Today, the same issue has come to light from within the Election Commission itself, he said, adding that two out of three Election Commissioners objected in writing 14 times.

"Misuse of Form 6, misuse of software, tampering with voter lists, decisions without transparency - these are all now in front of the country. Then what did CEC Gyanesh Kumar do about these objections? In the first three phases of SIR, 13.8 crore names have been removed from the draft electoral rolls of 31 states and union territories," Kharge said.

"The Vote Chori and SIR that Shri @RahulGandhi has continuously exposed before the country are now proving to be correct questions. This is tampering with democracy," he said.