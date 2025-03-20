CCS clears Rs 7,000 cr deal for procurement of ATAGS; to be deployed along Pak, China borders

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a mega deal to procure advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore, marking a major step in indigenous manufacturing of such howitzers.

The ATAGS is the first indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured 155 mm artillery gun system and its procurement is set to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army.

The gun system features a long 52-calibre barrel, allowing for extended strike range of up to 45 km.

The CCS cleared the proposal to procure the ATAGS on Wednesday, top sources said.

The defence acquisition council had accorded the initial approval to the procurement around two years ago.

Under the deal, a total of 307 guns will be procured along with 327 gun-towing vehicles.

The deployment of the gun system along India's western (Pakistan) and northern (China) borders will provide the armed forces with a significant strategic edge, ensuring enhanced operational readiness and firepower, the sources said.

With its larger calibre, the gun system ensures higher lethality, delivering sizeable amount of explosive while enabling automated deployment and target engagement.

This approval underscores India's growing prowess in indigenous defence manufacturing and technological advancements, they said.

A testament to the 'Make in India' initiative, ATAGS has been developed through collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian private industry partners.

Over 65 per cent of its components are sourced domestically, including key subsystems such as the barrel, muzzle brake, breech mechanism, firing and recoil system, and ammunition handling mechanism, the sources said.

The induction of ATAGS is expected to play a crucial role in modernisation of the Indian Army's artillery by replacing outdated 105 mm and 130 mm guns.

The production of ATAGS will create a robust supply chain of spares and seamless life cycle maintenance, the sources said.

The domestically developed system ensures long-term product support, strengthening India's self-sufficiency in defence technology, they said.

One of the key advantages of ATAGS is its minimal reliance on foreign components, they added.

Critical subsystems on board the ATAGS such as the navigation system, muzzle velocity radar, and sensors are designed and sourced indigenously, reducing India's dependence on foreign technology and imports, the sources said.

The indigenous production of the gun system is expected to bolster India's position in the global defence export market, paving the way for future indigenous defence exports, they said.