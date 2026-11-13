'CCPA fines Ola Rs 10 lakh over pre-ride 'tip' feature, calls it dark pattern'

The regulator said the pre-ride 'tip' or 'add-on' feature misled consumers, amounted to an unfair trade practice and employed a dark pattern.

The order, passed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, directed Ola to discontinue the practice immediately.

"Immediately discontinue all prompts, messages, pre-set amounts and interface designs that solicit any payment over and above the upfront fare before the journey is completed, whether described as a tip, add-on, additional fare or by any other name," the CCPA said.

The company has been asked to ensure strict compliance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Dark Patterns Guidelines, 2023, and the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022.

The regulator examined the feature, which prompted users to pay extra while the app was searching for a driver, suggesting this could help them get a ride faster.

Ola later renamed the 'tip' as an 'add-on', but the CCPA found the practice unchanged, an official statement said.

The CCPA reviewed different versions of the app and found messages such as "Adding a tip might help increase the chances of getting a ride faster" and "Improve your chances of quicker ride confirmation!" displayed above pre-set payment amounts.

The regulator said words such as 'might' and 'chance' did not alter the overall impression that paying more would speed up the booking.

Ola's own data for June 1-15, 2026, did not back this up. Ride requests with an add-on were accepted less often than those without one, the CCPA noted.

It also found Ola's stand contradictory: the company said the add-on did not influence ride allocation, even as the app suggested that paying extra could improve chances of getting a ride sooner.

Consumers were not told that the platform's data showed lower acceptance rates for requests with add-ons, or how the suggested amounts were arrived at.

The CCPA held this amounted to concealment of material information under Section 2(28)(iv) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The authority observed that a tip is ordinarily a voluntary payment made after a service is rendered. Seeking it before the journey converts a voluntary gratuity into a pre-service payment, and renaming it did not change that, it said.

The CCPA further noted that the extra payment was sought after consumers had booked at an upfront fare that already accounts for peak pricing and the driver's distance from the pick-up point.