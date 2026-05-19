CBSE students say 'unable to login' to re-evaluation portal, board claims website functioning properly

However, several students took to the social media platform X to report glitches, claiming that the portal had crashed and they were unable to log in or submit applications.

Speaking to PTI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said he had received "a few" phone calls in the morning from students who were unable to log in, but no complaints were reported thereafter.

"Sometimes when candidates open the same page, an earlier saved page opens again. I asked them to restart the computer. After that, no phone calls have been received by me," he said.

He also advised students facing temporary issues to try again after some time. "If sometimes they are not able to do it, it is not that they will continue to remain on the application for a longer period. They can wait and then submit again," he added.

Bhardwaj also asserted that the portal is functioning properly.