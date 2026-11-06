CBSE releases Class 10, 12 board exam schedule for 2027

According to the schedule, the Class 10 examinations will be held from February 16 to March 9, 2027, while the Class 12 examinations will begin on February 16 and conclude on April 9, 2027.

Students of Class 10 will appear for examinations in 83 subjects, while those in Class 12 will take examinations in 121 subjects. The detailed timetable is available on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.

"The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.