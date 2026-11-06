CBSE releases Class 10, 12 board exam schedule for 2027

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2026-27 academic session.
According to the schedule, the Class 10 examinations will be held from February 16 to March 9, 2027, while the Class 12 examinations will begin on February 16 and conclude on April 9, 2027.
Students of Class 10 will appear for examinations in 83 subjects, while those in Class 12 will take examinations in 121 subjects. The detailed timetable is available on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.
"The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
The board had earlier announced the schedule for practical examinations and internal assessments for the 2026-27 academic session. These will be conducted from January 1 to February 13, 2027, in all affiliated schools in India and abroad.
In winter-bound schools, practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held earlier, from November 9 to December 19.