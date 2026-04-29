CBSE refutes OSM glitch claims, says Class 12 students can expect results in third week of May

Speaking to PTI, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said students can expect results in the third week of May, as indicated earlier.

He said a media report flagging technical issues in the newly introduced system is "far away from facts".

"My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation," Bhardwaj said, adding the board is "so proud" of the rollout of the full-scale On Screen Marking (OSM) system this year.