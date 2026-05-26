CBSE portal stable for over 72 hours, IIT team probing glitches: IIT Madras Director Kamakoti

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Kamakoti said the team started examining the issue on Monday evening and the primary focus is to determine the exact cause of the disruption.

"There was an issue for around two days. So what was the actual reason for the failure? Was it some development issue, technical issue, or was it even a cyber attack? Because anything is possible. So that is what we want to basically find out so that it doesn't recur in future," he said.

He also said the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) portal had remained stable for the last "72 hours-plus".