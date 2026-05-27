CBSE OSM row: Rahul demands judicial inquiry, SIT to unearth truth behind 'scam'

Gandhi posed questions to the government, asking why the CBSE contract was awarded to COEMPT, which had previously been embroiled in controversies while operating as Globarena.

He also asked what, precisely, is the nature of the relationship between COEMPT's management and the Modi government.

"The CBSE examination results have been marred by massive irregularities, leaving millions of students across the country along with their parents in a state of shock," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.