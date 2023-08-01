CBSE announces class 12 compartment exam result

NEW DELHI: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced class 12 Compartment exam results on Tuesday, an official notification said. The supplementary examinations of all the subjects of class 12 were conducted on July 17, 2023, across the nation and in 26 countries abroad.

The notification said that the mark sheet cum passing certificate of the regular students will be sent to their schools and for the private candidates, their mark sheet cum passing certificate will be sent to their examination centres in Delhi and in other cities to the address given by the candidates in the application forms.

"Results are already available in the DigiLocker of the students and the verification process will start on August 3, 2023," it added.

Earlier, CBSE announced its Class 12 and 10 exam results on May 12. As per the officials, the national pass percentage has fallen this year. However, the Trivandrum region tops with 99.91 per cent. CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams.