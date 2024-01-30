CBI to file supplementary charge sheet in Railways land-for-job case

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday told a Delhi court that it will file a supplementary charge sheet within a month in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam in the Railways against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members.

The central probe agency made the submission before Special Judge Vishal Gogne. It said that the final report will be filed by the end of February.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court while giving a reply on an application moved by RJD leader Ahmed Ashfaq Karim for releasing Rs 13 lakh cash seized during the investigation.

The court has kept the application pending till the filing of the supplementary charge sheet.



The matter has been listed on February 27.



Earlier, the court had summoned Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son and former Deputy chief minister of the state Tejashwi Yadav, and others.



The case pertains to 'Group D' appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.



The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private people.