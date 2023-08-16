Begin typing your search...

CBI sends 53 officers to probe Manipur violence cases

Three Deputy Inspector General ranked officers, who include women officers Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi

16 Aug 2023
CBI sends 53 officers to probe Manipur violence cases
NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday deputed 53 officers, including 29 women officers, from different ranks to probe Manipur violence cases, officials said.

Three Deputy Inspector General ranked officers, who include women officers Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi, will lead their respective teams to probe the violence cases in the state, they said.

All the officers will report to Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay who will monitor the probe in various cases, they said.

