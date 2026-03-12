CBI raids 15 locations in online fraud linked to overseas fintech platform

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now seeking custody of the alleged kingpin of the gang, Ashok Kumar Sharma, a chartered accountant, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case was referred to the CBI by the Union home ministry's anti-cyber crime wing -- I4C. Following this, the agency registered a case and carried out searches on Wednesday in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, they said.

According to investigators, Sharma was allegedly running a large-scale organised scam involving fraudulent investment schemes, cyber fraud, and illicit cryptocurrency transactions, and part-time job fraud involving offshore withdrawals and overseas fintech platforms from his office in Bijwasan on the Delhi-Gurugram border, which came to be known as the "Bijwasan Group".