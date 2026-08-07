NEET leak charge sheet: Access control app of NTA expert's society, phone records expose conspiracy

In its charge sheet against 13 accused persons filed before a special CBI court here on July 28, the agency has cited records collected from the app of Kulkarni's society, including the biometrics of students who were coming for special coaching classes conducted by him.

The app is used for controlling and recording the entry and exit of visitors in gated housing societies, among other things.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) used the records to corroborate the presence of students and their parents in the society in April, days before NEET-UG 2026 took place on May 3, when Kulkarni was in Pune, which was further buttressed by the call data records (CDR) and location analysis of their phones.