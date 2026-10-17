CBI must be held accountable: Victim doctor's father on ex-RG Kar principal getting bail

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Ghosh in a case related to alleged financial irregularities at the hospital. He was arrested amid the massive protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the hospital on August 9, 2024.

"If an agency trusted by 147 crore people has such shortcomings, how can people continue to repose faith in it," he asked, while maintaining that the government could not be held directly responsible as the CBI was an independent investigating agency.

The mother of the victim, Ratna Debnath, is now a BJP MLA.

The development drew sharp criticism from doctors associated with the movement seeking justice for the victim.

Dr Utpal Bandyopadhyay demanded a public explanation from the CBI over the delay in the case.

Describing the bail order as a source of deep disappointment, anguish and anger for those seeking justice, Bandyopadhyay called for the trial to be completed expeditiously in a fast-track court.