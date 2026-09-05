CBI FIR against Subhash Chandra for 'inflation' of net worth to secure nearly Rs 1,000-crore in loans

The LICHFL has alleged in its complaint, which is now part of the FIR, that Chandra submitted net worth certificates that were used to secure approval and disbursal of two loans totalling Rs 980 crore.

There as no immediate reaction from the accused named in the FIR.

The complaint concerns a Rs 500 crore facility extended to Vasant Sagar Properties Pvt Ltd, with Pan India Infra Projects Pvt Ltd as co-borrower, and a Rs 480 crore facility extended to Digital Subscriber Management and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, with Spirit Infra Power and Multi Ventures Pvt Ltd as co-borrower, the FIR alleged.

According to the complaint, the Rs 500-crore Vasant Sagar facility was sanctioned as a home entity loan for takeover, top-up and business expansion, and was secured by a continuing guarantee dated March 28, 2018, executed by Chandra.

The Rs 480-crore Digital facility was sanctioned as a rental discounting facility under a rental securitisation scheme under the different loan account, and was secured by a continuing guarantee, also executed by Chandra, it alleged.