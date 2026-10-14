CBI files supplementary chargesheet in NEET paper leak case

Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed that a copy be supplied to the counsel of the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, and posted the matter for further proceedings on Thursday.

The agency has alleged that Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra who was arrested on September 2, is a close associate of co-accused Shubham Khairnar.

It said that along with the co-accused, Suryawanshi played a key role in the paper leak.

On August 12, the present designated fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks, as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations", took cognisance of the CBI's chargesheet against 13 other accused.

According to the earlier chargesheet, the agency began its crackdown on May 13, with the first set of arrests of Mangilal, Dinesh and Vikas Biwal in Rajasthan. Their mobile phones contained leaked PDFs received via Telegram on April 29.

On the same day, the agency arrested Yash Yadav in Gurugram and Shubham Khairnar in Nashik.

Another key arrest made on May 13 was that of Dhananjay Lokhande in Pune, who allegedly attempted to destroy his phone to clear evidence before being apprehended.