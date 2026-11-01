CBI extradites Mahadev betting app case kingpin from Oman

A CBI team deputed to Oman has escorted Chandrakar back to India. He will now be produced before a special court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, they said.

Chandrakar was wanted in two CBI cases and one Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in which chargesheets have already been filed, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"Based on the Red Corner Notice issued against Sourabh Chandrakar, he was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police," the official said.

Following the information received from Muscat, the CBI and the ED immediately sent formal extradition proposals to the Sultanate of Oman, along with all the evidence gathered against the accused.

"The extradition request was pursued in close coordination with the agencies of the Government of India and the Interpol National Central Bureau, and with the support of the competent authorities of the Sultanate of Oman," the spokesperson said.