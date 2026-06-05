CBI books man for posing as PMO secy in T’malai temple

The accused, identified as P Elangovan, became the subject of an investigation initiated following a complaint from the PMO.

The complaint originated from a wedding invitation card received at the PMO, which stated that Elangovan was employed as an under secretary.

“The assistant director, PMO, has mentioned in his letter that prima facie this appears to be a case of impersonation as an official of the Prime Minister’s Office because, as per official records, no individual with the name ‘Thiru P Elangovan’ has worked in PMO to date,” the complaint from the PMO said.