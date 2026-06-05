CBI books man for posing as PMO secy in T’malai temple

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed charges against a man for impersonating an under secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), officials said Thursday.
The accused, identified as P Elangovan, became the subject of an investigation initiated following a complaint from the PMO.
The complaint originated from a wedding invitation card received at the PMO, which stated that Elangovan was employed as an under secretary.
“The assistant director, PMO, has mentioned in his letter that prima facie this appears to be a case of impersonation as an official of the Prime Minister’s Office because, as per official records, no individual with the name ‘Thiru P Elangovan’ has worked in PMO to date,” the complaint from the PMO said.
Based on the complaint, the CBI registered a preliminary enquiry on January 8, which showed that in 2023, Elangovan had called V Kumaresan, the Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), over the phone and falsely introduced himself as a PMO officer.
He requested access for ‘VIP darshan’ for his relatives at the Annamalai Temple in Tiruvannamalai, a request that Kumaresan granted in good faith. Later, he kept making such requests, which Kumaresan approved, thinking he was an officer from the PMO.
“During the enquiry, it was found that P Elangovan induced V Kumaresan to send a marriage invitation card for the wedding of V Kumaresan’s son, scheduled on April 09, 2025, by showing P Elangovan as a family member of V Kumaresan so that P Elangovan could obtain leave from his office, i.e. the PMO,” the CBI FIR said.
The invitation card was then sent to the PMO by Kumaresan, which led to the revelation of Elangovan’s deception and prompted the CBI to file an FIR.