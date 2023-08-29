CBI books ED official for Rs 5 crore bribe

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered an FIR against ED Assistant Director Pawan Khatri in connection with an alleged payment of Rs 5 crore bribe by liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall who wanted help in the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said.

The agency has also named an assistant general manager of Air India Deepak Sangwan, the CEO of Claridges Hotels and Resorts Vikramaditya, chartered accountant Praveen Kumar Vats, Nitesh Kohar, a clerk in the ED, and Birender Pal Singh.

The action was initiated on a complaint from the ED.