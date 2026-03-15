CBI arrests proclaimed offender in 2001 bank fraud case

The accused has been identified as Harpal Singh Ahuja, said the probe agency in a statement on Sunday.

The CBI registered a case on April 27, 2001, and after completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 19, 2003, against Ahuja and others.

The accused Harpal Singh Ahuja, being the main conspirator, absconded during the trial proceedings in 2014. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Ld. Special Court, CBI, Ghaziabad, on August 2, 2014. An open-dated arrest warrant was also issued by the Court on August 1, 2017.

The CBI, in the statement, said that the trial proceedings against the other accused persons have been concluded, but the trial against accused Harpal Singh Ahuja, warranting his presence before the Court, is still pending.