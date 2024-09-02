Begin typing your search...

    CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over 'financial irregularities'

    Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the agency's Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital post-graduate trainee on August 9.

    ByPTIPTI|2 Sep 2024 3:30 PM GMT
    CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over financial irregularities
    X

    Representative Image

    KOLKATA: The CBI on Monday arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, officials said.

    Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the agency's Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital post-graduate trainee on August 9.

    He was later escorted to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata which houses the agency's anti-corruption wing and was shown as arrested.

    The hospital's former deputy superintendent Dr Akhtar Ali had lodged complaints of financial irregularities on multiple counts at the establishment during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

    Ghosh was asked to go on leave by the state government after the murder of the trainee doctor came to light.

    Doctor RapeKolkata Doctor RapeArrestRG Kar HospitalCBIFinancial Misconduct
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick