CBI arrests 2 accused for giving contract to kill Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath: Sources

The accused – two brothers identified as Sagar Sonkar and Sahib Sonkar – were associates working with the deceased.

The officials alleged that the investigations showed that Sagar Sonkar maintained regular contact with the office of a rival political party via landline calls while working with Rath.

The accused are likely to be produced before a special court in Kolkata on Friday, the officials said.

Rath was fatally shot by motorcycle-borne assailants while traveling in a car near Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district on May 6.