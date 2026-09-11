Cauvery water dispute: Karnataka's plea against 6,000 cusecs release to TN to be heard in SC on Monday

Karnataka has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction to the state to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu.

The CWMA on Tuesday upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

"The petition will come up for hearing (on Monday). The state government was compelled to continue releasing water to Tamil Nadu until that day based on the advice of legal experts, as directly approaching the court in violation of the CWRC order could have jeopardised the petition," the state's Water Resources minister said.

Despite the acute water shortage in the state, the government was in a difficult position as it had to comply with court orders within the framework of the federal system, he said.

"Over the last 20 years, this is the year when the least amount of water has been released to Tamil Nadu. Even during similarly difficult situations in the past, there have been instances where 35 TMC of water was released," the minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Chaluvarayaswamy said the government had always been committed to protecting farmers' interests, adding that the state's officials and legal team were presenting strong arguments before the court.