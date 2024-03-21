Begin typing your search...

Cauvery row: SC lists issues in K’taka’s suit against TN

While four issues were taken by the Court from the issues filed by the plaintiff-state of Karnataka, three were suggested by the defendant-state of Tamil Nadu.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 March 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-20 22:30:06.0  )
The Supreme Court of India (ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday framed eight issues relating to the suit filed by Karnataka state against the State of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry over the bifurcation of the Cauvery river water and directed parties to file documents within six weeks.

While four issues were taken by the Court from the issues filed by the plaintiff-state of Karnataka, three were suggested by the defendant-state of Tamil Nadu. Justice Abhay Oka said, “After documents are filed, we will refer them for admission and denial of documents.” He later posted the matter to May 7, 2024.

Issues framed by the bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan were as follows.

