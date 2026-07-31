Cauvery row: Pro-Kannada outfits announce Statewide bandh on Aug 13

The announcement was made by pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj following a meeting convened by pro-Kannada organisations under his leadership in Bengaluru to discuss the future course of protests against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Karnataka bandh will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on August 13.

He called upon people to cooperate and support this bandh. "Let us all make Karnataka Bandh a grand success from Belagavi to Chamarajanagar," he said.

He also slammed all the political parties which are indulging in using the Cauvery order for their political mileage.

The organisations opposed the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, arguing that Karnataka itself is facing a water shortage and that releasing water would adversely affect the state's farmers.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.