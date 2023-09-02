Cauvery crisis: Siddaramaiah to lead all-party-delegation to Delhi

BAGALKOT: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that they have sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Water Resources Minister regarding the Cauvery water crisis and that he will lead an all-party delegation to Delhi soon.

He said that the Water Resources Minister has already met the lawyers who are arguing in Supreme Court on behalf of Karnataka and convinced them with the facts.

He said that the case will come up for hearing on Wednesday and he has given appropriate direction as to what our argument should be.

“If the Union Minister gives time, we will prevail upon the Central government to issue a gazette notification related to the Upper Krishna Project,” the Chief Minister said while talking to media persons after offering bagina to Krishna reservoir during a program organised by Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam in Alamatti.

He said that although the Mahadayi project has been notified but forest and environment clearances has been not obtained yet.

He said that Central government will be urged for clearance for this project and Mekedatu project.

“Today, Cauvery basin is facing difficult times due to lack of rain and lack of drinking water. According to water policy, drinking water should be given first priority,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that about Rs 1 lakh crore is required for completion of Phase III of Upper Krishna Project, rehabilitation and reconstruction works and land acquisition process.

“Rs 83,700 crore is estimated as per 2023. We may require about Rs 1 lakh crore for the completion of the project. The state government is ready to take up the work but the Central government needs to issue the gazette notification at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the storage level of Alamatti Dam is 519.6 meter. “Its total storage capacity is 123.08 TMC -- one TMC of water is 11 thousand cusecs of water. Among the reservoirs of entire Karnataka, the upper Krishna and Narayanpura reservoirs are full. As it is filled, water is being released to the canals, for drinking water and electricity generation purposes,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that there is shortage of one TMC as water is released for drinking water purpose. “There is 492 mt water in Narayanpur too. There is live storage of 105.46 TMC water. Compared to last year, the water storage is less by 11 TMC. Last year the inflow was high. There was 25,450 cusecs water, but now there is 3730 cusecs water storage,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the rainfall has been low in the upper Krishna catchment area this year. Rainfall was less in the month of June in the state and there is a deficit of 56 per cent.

He said that Krishna and Kaveri are lifelines of the state. “Farmers on Kaveri and Krishna bank region are all our farmers. There is no question of discrimination. There is no question of South or North in Akhanda Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting to the successful launch of Aditya-L1 satellite by ISRO, the Chief Minisetr said that the ISRO scientists have been congratulated on the successful launch of Chandrayan -3.

He also added that a felicitation ceremony would be organised by the government for ISRO scientists as a sign of appreciation.